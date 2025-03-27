Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stake Lowered by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Crown by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Crown by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,095,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 176,959 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE:CCK opened at $89.18 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $98.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average is $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

