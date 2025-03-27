Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Japan Tobacco Trading Down 0.9 %

Japan Tobacco stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. Japan Tobacco has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $14.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 14.74%.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products.

