Manufacturing Stocks Worth Watching – March 24th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, AZEK, Exxon Mobil, and GE Vernova are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks represent equity shares in companies that produce goods by converting raw materials and components into finished products. These stocks tend to be cyclical, meaning their performance is closely linked to economic cycles and fluctuations in consumer demand, production costs, and industrial innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,072,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,022,809. The company has a market capitalization of $943.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $284.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,414,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,193. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.36. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $273.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AZEK (AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

NYSE:AZEK traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,728,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.95. AZEK has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $54.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $116.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,799,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,929,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.57. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $503.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded up $11.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $344.88. 1,709,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,700. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.15. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $119.00 and a 52 week high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03.

