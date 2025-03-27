Best Canadian Stocks To Research – March 24th

Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Celsius, and CSX are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of companies that are incorporated and operate primarily in Canada, representing partial ownership of these businesses. They are bought and sold on Canadian stock exchanges, such as the Toronto Stock Exchange, and are subject to regulations set by Canadian financial authorities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.86. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,848. Celsius has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.90.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.72. 2,783,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,704,234. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. CSX has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

