MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTIU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $13.62. MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 1,429 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.44.

MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Energy 3X Leveraged ETNs (WTIU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors Energy index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed energy and oil companies, selected and weighted by liquidity. WTIU was launched on Feb 15, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

