Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Potentia Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,768,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DVY stock opened at $133.91 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.43 and a 52 week high of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.10.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.