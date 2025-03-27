Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Issues Earnings Results

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 55.50 ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Smiths Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.98%.

Smiths Group Trading Down 1.2 %

LON:SMIN traded down GBX 23.73 ($0.31) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,950.27 ($25.11). 786,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,411,522. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,514.66 ($19.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,188 ($28.17). The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,990.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,803.85.

Smiths Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $30.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Smiths Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.13%.

Insider Activity

Smiths Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard Howes bought 87 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,030 ($26.14) per share, with a total value of £1,766.10 ($2,273.85). Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Smiths Group plc operates as an industrial technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four businesses: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane business offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

