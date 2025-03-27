Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 11,814 shares.The stock last traded at $215.35 and had previously closed at $209.79.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.35. Alexander’s had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 21.45%. On average, analysts expect that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Alexander’s

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Alexander’s by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

