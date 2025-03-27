Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Up 6.5% – Should You Buy?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $19.46. 16,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 237,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37. The company has a market capitalization of $632.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,250.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. Analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 112,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 97,362 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 34.6% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 493,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 126,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading

