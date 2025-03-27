Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Stock Price Up 4.5% – Should You Buy?

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.85. 52,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 225,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $702.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 5.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter worth $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

