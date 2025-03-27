Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 405,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the quarter. FormFactor comprises approximately 1.7% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $17,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 131.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FormFactor by 4,732.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $155,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,531 shares in the company, valued at $20,212,338.38. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FormFactor

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.