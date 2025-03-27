Independent Order of Foresters Acquires 123,125 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Independent Order of Foresters boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 672,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 58.3% of Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Independent Order of Foresters’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $86,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,080,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 275,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after buying an additional 71,190 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 332,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,772,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Finally, Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,062,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $124.36 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.49 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

