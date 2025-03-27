Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV) Shares Purchased by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,984,000.

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDIV opened at $14.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39. Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $15.93.

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap, dividend-paying companies in the developed markets. Holdings are selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. GDIV was launched on Apr 30, 2010 and is managed by Harbor.

