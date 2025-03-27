Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,144 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.65.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.7278 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

