Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $105.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $104.80 and a fifty-two week high of $149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 46.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

