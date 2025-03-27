Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Schlumberger stock opened at $42.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $55.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,897,357.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,331,655.04. This represents a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $223,224.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,799.89. This trade represents a 15.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,772 shares of company stock worth $12,546,660 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

