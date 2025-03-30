Lido Staked Matic Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $11,161.14 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lido Staked Matic

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 22,695,332 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 22,695,332.29368609. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.23430135 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $20,252.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

