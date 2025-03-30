Korea Investment CORP Sells 25,455 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 25,455 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $22,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 50.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,775,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.63 and its 200 day moving average is $339.62. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

