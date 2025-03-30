Scroll Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.63 Million (SCR)

Scroll (SCR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Scroll has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Scroll has a market capitalization of $54.56 million and $12.63 million worth of Scroll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scroll token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scroll alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,730.57 or 0.99679883 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82,320.40 or 0.99185678 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Scroll Token Profile

Scroll’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,000,000 tokens. Scroll’s official website is scroll.io. The official message board for Scroll is scroll.io/blog. Scroll’s official Twitter account is @scroll_zkp.

Scroll Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scroll (SCR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Scroll platform. Scroll has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 190,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Scroll is 0.29363707 USD and is down -7.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $14,285,565.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scroll.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scroll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scroll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scroll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scroll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.