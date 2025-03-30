Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.97 and traded as low as C$16.30. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$16.35, with a volume of 78,162 shares.

Fairfax India Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corp is an investment holding company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business conducted in or dependent on India.

