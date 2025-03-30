Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 93.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,520,000. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,747,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VTV opened at $170.83 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $271.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Value ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

