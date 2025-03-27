Short Interest in Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Declines By 75.0%

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Harvey Norman Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HNORY opened at $14.97 on Thursday. Harvey Norman has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.97.

Harvey Norman Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

Featured Stories

