KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.64, but opened at $20.16. KE shares last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 1,409,531 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BEKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.70 to $24.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KE from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.26.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from KE’s previous — dividend of $0.17. KE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of KE by 324.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 117,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 90,054 shares during the last quarter. Headwater Capital Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,052,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter worth approximately $13,540,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC grew its position in KE by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

