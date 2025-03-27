Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 5,800 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 138.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in monday.com were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in monday.com by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on monday.com from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on monday.com from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.45.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $264.47 on Thursday. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $174.75 and a 52-week high of $342.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.27.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.28). monday.com had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

