Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s current price.

BKD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.31. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $780.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 134,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6,029.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

