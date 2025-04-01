Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASTH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Astrana Health

Astrana Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. Astrana Health has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Astrana Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Astrana Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Astrana Health by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Astrana Health by 3,880.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Astrana Health during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Astrana Health

(Get Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.