Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Barratt Redrow Stock Up 0.8 %
Barratt Redrow stock opened at GBX 426.10 ($5.51) on Tuesday. Barratt Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 391.80 ($5.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 507.40 ($6.56). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 434.77.
Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 9.30 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Barratt Redrow
About Barratt Redrow
Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.
Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.
We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:
✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Barratt Redrow
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Is Now the Right Time to Invest in a Natural Gas ETF?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Amprius Market Gets Amped Up on Growth Outlook
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- ETFs With the Best Returns of 2025: Gold and Silver Miners on Top
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.