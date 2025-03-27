WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,281 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up 0.9% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 90,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 13,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,912,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,338,000 after acquiring an additional 127,757 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

