Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $909,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,210 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,637.50. This trade represents a 13.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $215,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,721.70. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,018,560. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.5 %

EA stock opened at $145.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

