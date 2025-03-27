GetBusy (LON:GETB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GetBusy (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.77 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GetBusy had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%.
GetBusy Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of GETB stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.67) on Thursday. GetBusy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.50 ($0.95). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of £26.36 million, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.35.
GetBusy Company Profile
