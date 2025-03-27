GetBusy (LON:GETB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GetBusy (LON:GETB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 1.77 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. GetBusy had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%.

GetBusy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of GETB stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.67) on Thursday. GetBusy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48 ($0.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.50 ($0.95). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -57.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of £26.36 million, a PE ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 0.35.

GetBusy Company Profile

GetBusy plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Workiro and Virtual Cabinet for document workflow management, client portals, and digital signatures; SmartVault for enterprise content management; and HELLOPLAN for meeting scheduling and management.

