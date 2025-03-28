First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Up 122.2% in March

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. 63,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,265. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.