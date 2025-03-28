First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Short Interest Up 122.2% in March

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of FCNCP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. 63,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,265. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
