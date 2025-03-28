VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Down 77.8% in March

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 48,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESPO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,537. The firm has a market cap of $293.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

