VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Short Interest Down 77.8% in March

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPOGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the February 28th total of 48,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESPO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.74. The stock had a trading volume of 15,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,537. The firm has a market cap of $293.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day moving average of $82.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 299.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF

(Get Free Report)

The VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports index, a market-cap-weighted index of global firms involved in video gaming and eSports. ESPO was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.