Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) is Heartland Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,066 shares during the period. Glacier Bancorp makes up approximately 1.5% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $28,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on GBCI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

