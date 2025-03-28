Slagle Financial LLC Acquires 1,797 Shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI)

Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUSI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,038,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in American Century Multisector Income ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Multisector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $295,000.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of American Century Multisector Income ETF stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.78. American Century Multisector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $44.90.

American Century Multisector Income ETF Profile

The American Century Multisector Income ETF (MUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income via an actively managed broad-based, global bond portfolio without a specific target duration. MUSI was launched on Jun 29, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

