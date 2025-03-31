Analysts Set OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) PT at $212.00

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $193.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,150. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

