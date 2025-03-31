IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2025

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.58.

IDYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

View Our Latest Report on IDYA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 2.2 %

IDYA opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.76.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.