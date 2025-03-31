IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.58.

IDYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDYA opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.76.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

