George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$251.42.

WN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on George Weston from C$266.00 to C$264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of TSE:WN opened at C$239.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$228.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$225.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$174.30 and a 1 year high of C$241.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 57,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$231.03, for a total transaction of C$13,275,441.29. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$231.30, for a total value of C$57,825.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $90,780 and have sold 77,461 shares worth $17,949,441. Company insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

