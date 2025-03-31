Financial Comparison: Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON)

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Tenon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -38.62% -29.89% Tenon Medical -413.88% -1,785.88% -164.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alpha Tau Medical and Tenon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tenon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Tau Medical currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.50%. Tenon Medical has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 122.67%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than Tenon Medical.

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenon Medical has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Tenon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Tenon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and Tenon Medical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$29.16 million ($0.45) -5.69 Tenon Medical $3.32 million 2.34 -$15.58 million ($27.23) -0.09

Tenon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical. Alpha Tau Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenon Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpha Tau Medical beats Tenon Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Tau Medical

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

