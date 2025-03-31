AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMN opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $899.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

