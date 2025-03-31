AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.17.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance
Shares of AMN opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $899.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.
Read More
