Brokerages Set Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Target Price at $202.20

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Herc Stock Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $138.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.14. Herc has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Herc’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 435.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,419,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $268,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at $183,786,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Herc by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,748,000 after purchasing an additional 508,359 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $71,211,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,982,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

