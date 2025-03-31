Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Informatica from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

NYSE INFA opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 604.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Informatica has a 1-year low of $16.37 and a 1-year high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Informatica will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,565.82. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Informatica by 126,639.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,369,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361,617 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 29.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,564,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,379 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,127,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Informatica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

