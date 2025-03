International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of International Frontier Resources Co. (CVE:IFR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 55000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

International Frontier Resources Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

About International Frontier Resources

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company has oil and natural gas interests in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; and owns mineral titles covering an area of approximate 15,200 acres located in Northwest Montana.

