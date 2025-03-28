Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 45.50 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 44.90 ($0.58), with a volume of 9540487 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.60 ($0.55).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of £374.18 million, a PE ratio of 23,758.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

