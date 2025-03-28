SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.95 and last traded at $44.96, with a volume of 481474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

