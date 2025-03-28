Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,874,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Investview Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS INVU traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 276,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.
About Investview
