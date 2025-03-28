Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the February 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,874,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Investview Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS INVU traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. 276,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Investview has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company’s services include market research, analysis, education regarding equities, and tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency.

