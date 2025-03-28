Kincora Copper (CVE:KCC) Trading Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Kincora Copper Limited (CVE:KCC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 357,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 112,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Kincora Copper Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04.

Kincora Copper Company Profile

Kincora Copper Limited engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Mongolia and Australia. It primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Trundle Project, including one license covering an area of 167km2 located in the Junee-Narromine volcanic belt of the Macquarie Arc.

