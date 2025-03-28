PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
PAX Global Technology Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PXGYF opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. PAX Global Technology has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.84.
PAX Global Technology Company Profile
