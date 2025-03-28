PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PAX Global Technology Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PXGYF opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. PAX Global Technology has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $0.84.

Get PAX Global Technology alerts:

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, develops and sells electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and Italy. Its E-payment terminal products include smart E-payment solutions; and android smartPOS, android smart tablet, unattended payment products, PINpad, and Minipigs and mPOS.

Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.