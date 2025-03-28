Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LNZNF traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $37.92.

Get Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors, and industrial applications. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell and modal fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, activewear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.