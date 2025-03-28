Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS LNZNF traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $37.92.
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
