H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Issues Earnings Results

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Zacks reports. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 billion.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

HNNMY stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. 79,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,342. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNNMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

