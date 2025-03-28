Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.48. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 1,937,457 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.70 to $5.30 in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Get Sibanye Stillwater alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBSW

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

(Get Free Report)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.